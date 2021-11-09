India logs 10,126 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 266 days

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India on Tuesday reported 10,126 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in 266 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



In the same time span, a total of 322 deaths have also been reported, which increased the overall fatality toll to 4,61,389.



The recovery of 11,982 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,37,75,086. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 10,85,848 tests were conducted across the country pushing their cumulative number to 61.72 crore.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.25 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the past 46 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.93 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for 36 days and less than 3 per cent for 71 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 59,08,440 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 109.08 crore as of Tuesday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,10,77,727 sessions.



--IANS

avr/shb/ksk/