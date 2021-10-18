India, Israel agree to mutually recognize Covid vax certification

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Monday agreed on the mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.



Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the West Asian country has been holding meetings with government officials, business leaders, and the Indian Jewish community there.



After the talks with Israeli Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said, he had a 'very productive' discussion on a wide range of regional and global issues.



"Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification," Jaishankar tweeted.



"Last year, India and Israel have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have helped one another amidst this crisis. This is how friends and partners behave", Lapid said.



He also thanked Jaishankar for his visit to Israel, saying a visit preceding events that will take place next year will mark 30 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.



After the meeting, Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar signed the agreement on the accession of Israel to the International Solar Alliance, a global initiative of India.



Earlier in the day, Jaishankar unveiled a plaque commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960.



India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership level during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017.



Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.



--IANS

jw/skp/