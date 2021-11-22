India is rising to become 'Vishwa Guru': RSS chief

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that India is now rising but not just to become a superpower but to become a Vishwa Guru (World Leader).



His statement is being seen as an endorsement of the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP has been claiming that India's stature across the world has risen many times since the party came to power.



Speaking at a programme organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat said: "Despite the country being divided into three parts, India remains a force even today." He said, India is now rising but not only to become a superpower, but to become a 'Vishwa Guru'. We have to become such a 'Vishwa Guru' which is number one in all aspects -- economic, strategic, environment, etc.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of Dr Suraj Prakash's birth centenary organised at Vigyan Bhavan, the Sangh chief explained the meaning of development in different ways and said that there is no justification for advancement only in material terms. A country can be called developed only when there is all-round development of the society.



He said India has its own definition of development and we have to give this dynamic to the world.



Bhagwat also released a book "Coffee Table" of the Bharat Vikas Parishad and a book on the speeches of senior Sangh leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.



Along with this, the RSS chief also honoured several doctors, nursing staff and ward boys who worked tirelessly during the Covid pandemic by giving mementoes for public service. Famous industrialist Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka and National President of India Development Council Gajendra Singh Sandhu were present as chief guests, besides several RSS functionaries.



