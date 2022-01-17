India, IRENA strengthen collaboration in renewable energy

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) India has signed a strategic partnership agreement with International Renewable Energy Agency(IRENA) to further strengthen its collaboration with the energy body in the field of Renewable Energy.



The agreement was signed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi and IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera during the 12th IRENA Assembly.



"India is a renewable energy powerhouse and a country whose energy transition actions speak louder than their words," said Francesco La Camera.



"As a key global actor in the shift to renewables and a founding member of IRENA, India has played a major role in international energy cooperation. This partnership represents a new chapter in an already strong relationship as the country looks to advance its transition and capitalise on emerging new technologies."



India installed 13 gigawatts (GW) of renewables in 2021 and has grown its capacity by over 53 GW in the last five years, positioning it as one of the fastest growing renewable energy adopters in the world. With massive renewable energy potential, India has an aim to become a major producer of green hydrogen to support the decarbonisation of its industrial economy.



According to IRENA, hydrogen will account for around 12 per cent of total energy supply in a 1.5AoC world by 2050.



--IANS

nimish/shb/