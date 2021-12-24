India, Iran navies discuss enhancing mutual cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The Indian and Iranian navies discussed enhancing mutual cooperation in training cadets and young officers and various aspects of sail training after Indian naval ship Sudarshini reached Port Sahid Bahonar at Bandar Abbas in Iran. It is an effort of the Indian Navy towards familiarising friendly foreign navies about various facets of operations and training on board. INS Sudarshini is presently in its culmination phase of deployment in the Gulf region.



The ship was escorted by IRIS Zereh to Port Sahid Bahonar on December 22. A delegation of the IRI Navy first Naval Region and the Naval Attache at the Indian embassy received the ship.



The reception was followed by an onboard visit by Gaddam Dharmendra, Ambassador of India to Iran. He along with his team was given a guided tour of the ship. The ship's staff were hosted at a lunch on the invitation of the Ambassador. Personnel from the IRI Navy were also invited. A joint cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the visit.



The Commanding Officer accompanied by the Indian Naval Attache called on the Commander, IRI Navy first District. "Historical maritime linkages, mutual co-operation between both the Navies on the subject of training cadets and young officers and various aspects of sail training were discussed during the call-on," the Indian navy said.



Captain Hamza, Director of Training (IRI Navy), visited the ship with a team of officers. They were provided an in-depth overview of the functioning and features of the ship during harbour training of IRI navy cadets.



The IRI navy trainee officers (Sea Riders) designated to undergo sail training visited the ship for a familiarisation tour. Practical knowledge of seamanship, sail arrangement, rope work and the technicalities of sail training was shared. Hands-on practical knowledge and experience on sail rigging of both sides was also imparted during this visit.



The ship will be staying at Bandar Abbas for three days which includes a visit to the naval base and the embarkation of Sea Riders from the IRI Navy to provide sail training experience over a day's sortie.



