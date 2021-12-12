India greets veteran leader Sharad Pawar on his 81st birthday

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other prominent personalities cutting across party lines from all over India greeted veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on his 81st birthday on Sunday



In a message, Modi said: "Birthday Sharad Pawarji. I pray for his good health and long life."



Penning a letter, Koshyari said: "Heartiest greetings to Hon' Sharad Pawarji on his birthday. Wishing a long life and best of health to continue to serve the people."



Thackeray sent a bouquet of flowers with his heartiest greetings and wishing for a long and healthy life.



Several prominent Sena leaders including Ministers Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Kishore Tiwari and Dr. Raghunath Kuchik -- both accorded MoS status; Sena MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, actress Urmila Matondkar and others greeted the NCP leader.



State Congress President Nana Patole, Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Yashomati Thakur, Satej D. Patil and senior party leaders wished Pawar.



Others including the Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and many more from around the country extended warm greetings to Pawar on the 81st red-letter day in his life.



The NCP celebrated Pawar's birthday with a virtual rally addressed by him at the Nehru Centre with top leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Ministers Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse-Patil, Nawab Malik, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dr. Jitendra Awhad and others paying glowing tributes to his rich and momentous political career of more than 55 years.



The NCP also felicitated Pawar, released a party App, launched a youth festival for college students, and will start 'Swabhiman Saptah' from December 14 with various social activities concerning the common citizens.



--IANS

qn/dpb