India extends 'free' import policy for different palm oils

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) India on Monday extended the "free" import policy for different kinds of palm oils till the end of 2022.



These palm oils include "refined bleached deodorised palm oil", "refined bleached deodorised palmolein", and another variant (palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified).



As per a Ministry of Commerce and Industry notification, the import is free for a period up to December 31, 2022.



In June, the Centre removed import restrictions till December 31, 2021.



However, imports are not permitted through any port in Kerala.



"'Free' import policy of items under HS code 15119010, 15119020 and 15119090 is extended for a period up to December 31, 2022," the notification said.



The move comes after international prices of crude palm, and RBD palmolein-based edible oils have risen substantially.



