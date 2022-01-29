India delivers 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) As part of the countrys ongoing humanitarian help, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan comprising three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines.



The shipment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.



"India stands committed to continue its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance. In this endeavour, we had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.



India had supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 7.



Before that, India had supplied 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).



--IANS

nk/arm