'India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022' approved in 2nd ASEAN Digital Ministers meeting

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Telecom Ministers of 10 ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam - and dialogue partner countries - Australia, Canada, China, EU, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia, UK and US - have jointly approved the India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022 in the second AASEAN Digital Ministers (ADGMIN) meeting which was held virtually.



The India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022 includes system for combating the use of stolen and counterfeit mobile handsets, WiFi Access network interface for nationwide public internet, the capacity building and knowledge sharing in emerging areas in the field of Information and Communication Technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Advanced Satellite Communication, Cyber Forensics, informed the ministry of communications in a statement.



The ongoing and proposed projects in ICTs, will strengthen collaboration between India and ASEAN by leveraging complementary strengths of each other. The meeting discussed and deliberated various matters relevant to strengthening regional digital cooperation in the spirit of digital inclusion and integration.



Addressing the august gathering of Digital Ministers, the minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan, emphasised that Information and Communication Technologies enable and strengthen democratic systems and institutions through enhanced engagement between citizens and the state.



He added that use of ICTs promote free speech, human rights and the free flow of information besides expanding citizens' opportunities to participate in decision-making process and have potential to transform lives of people living in rural areas.



Chauhan stated that Covid is not only a challenge for the public health system, but it is also shaking the economic and social orders of the countries. In this scenario, Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) have emerged as powerful tools to mitigate the effects of pandemic in different spheres of public life and they are foundations of the global economy.



--IANS

nk/sks