India Art Fair rescheduled to April 2-May 1, 2022

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANSlife) Given the Covid-related government restrictions in place in New Delhi and to ensure health and safety, the India Art Fair has been rescheduled to April 28 – May 1, 2022.





The venue, the selection of the best South Asian modern and contemporary art and artists on display, and the huge celebration of culture remains the same.





Helmed by Jaya Asokan for the first time since her appointment in April 2021, this edition of the fair is a testament to the resilience of the Indian and South Asian art market and the art community at large. The fair spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters through initiatives including Auditorium talks, performances, film screenings, outdoor art projects, artist-led workshops, and an online symposium in the run up to the fair. Continuing the fair's enduring relationship with the region's pioneering institutions, the forthcoming edition will see participation from Kochi Biennale Foundation, Chennai Photo Biennale and Serendipity Arts Foundation, among others.



Extending its role beyond that of an annual event, India Art Fair is making greater inroads into the local and international art scene by expanding its digital presence through website editorial and films, a range of online talks, workshops and exhibition walkthroughs, as well as the IAF Parallel programme including events and exhibitions of Indian and South Asian art taking place in cities across India and the world.



Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, commented: "With an unwavering commitment to its home base, the 2022 fair will welcome participants that extend beyond the traditional art hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai, such as Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The past year has presented immense opportunities for learning and experimentation prompting discussions on the future development of South Asian art. Along with a fast-growing digital presence and year-round programming, the return to a physical fair will be a show of our determination and a reminder that India Art Fair is the first place to see and discover artists from the region."



