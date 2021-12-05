India aiming at $43 billion agri-products' exports: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel has said that the country has set a $400 billion target for merchandise exports for 2021-22, of which $262 billion has already been achieved in the April-November 2021-22 period, an official statement said on Sunday.



"A record export target of $43 billion has been set for agricultural products in 2021-22 and because of efforts by APEDA and farmers, this target would be achieved in the current fiscal," Patel said while addressing the Agri-Export Conference cum Buyer-Seller Meet' at Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Saturday.



The increase in agricultural and processed food products exports from Purvanchal (eastern UP) will not only boost India's foreign exchange earnings, it will help in doubling farmers' income as well as boost employment opportunities in the region, the Minister said at the event organised by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the government release said.



More than 700 farmers and exporters attended the conference, where APEDA Chairman, Dr M Angamuthu spoke about the initiatives taken for boosting exports from Purvanchal region. The event was organised to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being celebrated with the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.



During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and Farmer Producers' Organisation (FPOs) of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products' exports.



Patel and Angamuthu flagged off export consignments of non-basmati rice to China and green chilies to the United Arab Emirates, the release added.



--IANS

niv/vd







