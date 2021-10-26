India, ADB sign agreement on loan to support urban mobility in Mizoram

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) India and the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday signed a $4.5 million project readiness financing (PRF) loan to support project preparation and design activities to improve urban mobility in Mizoram's capital Aizawl.



After signing the agreement, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, in the Finance Ministry, Rajat Kumar Mishra said that the PRF supports the development of long-term solutions to improve urban mobility in Aizawl by identifying high-priority urban transport investments for the ensuing project and enhance its readiness by supporting due diligence and other preparatory activities.



ADB's India Resident Mission Country Director Takeo Konishi said: "The PRF will develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Aizawl that outlines the urban transport development strategy and build synergies with urban development planning initiatives in the state, and promote climate and disaster resilience, and gender inclusiveness in its interventions."



Urban mobility in Aizawl, the centre of Mizoram's administrative and service industry, is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanisation. This results in traffic congestion on narrow road widths, and adversely impacts road safety, efficiency in movement of people and goods, and environmental sustainability.



The ensuing project, being developed through the PRF, seeks to resolve the city's transport problems by adopting sustainable urban mobility solutions. The PRF will conduct feasibility studies for prioritised projects identified in the CMP, and prepare detailed project reports and detailed design for the ensuing project. It will help develop institutional capacity of the state's Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department in pre-implementation and project preparation activities.



--IANS

sn/vd







