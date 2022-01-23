Ind vs SA: Kohli brutally trolled for 'chewing gum' during national anthem

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday courted controversy and faced backlash on social media for allegedly 'chewing a gum' while the country's national anthem was being played before the start of the third ODI match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.



Both the teams were out on the field before the start of the third ODI to sing the national anthems. As India's national anthem began, the camera was focussed on Virat. He was seen chewing the gum and singing in between.



This act of Virat Kohli was recorded by Indian fans and they have not received it well. Kohli was roasted on the social media website for 'disrespecting' the national anthem.



"Virat Kohli busy chewing something while the National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation. @BCCI," wrote one fan on Twitter with a video.



Meanwhile, in the match, a fantastic century by Quinton de Kock (124 off 130) helped South Africa post a challenging 287 against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series.



Apart from de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) and David Miller (39 off 38) also played vital knocks for the Proteas.



After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India got the first breakthrough very early as Deepak Chahar dismissed Janneman Malan on 1. Chahar bowled a lovely outswinger that Malan wanted to defend but got an outside edge and wicketkeeper Rishab Pant took the catch in the 3rd over of the innings.



At the time of filing this report, India were 195/5 in 37 overs.



