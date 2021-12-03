IND v NZ, Second Test: He came in and played a determined innings, says Gill on Agarwal's knock

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) India opener Shubman Gill was in praise of his partner Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten knock of 120 on day one of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.



He added that Agarwal batting for 250 balls and finishing the day unconquered was some exceptional stuff. Agarwal's fluent fourth Test hundred took India to 221/4 in 70 overs, remaining solid throughout the innings despite wickets falling from the other end.



"It was a great knock, he didn't score much in the first match, he came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional," said Gill in a chat with broadcasters after the day's play.



Gill himself was involved in an 80-run stand with Agarwal before becoming left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel's first of the four scalps. Gill, who made 44 off 71 balls laced with seven fours and a six, rued the chance to go big after getting a good start.



"I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but unfortunately I missed out on this. Unfortunately, I haven't got a hundred yet in these 10 (Test) matches. It's not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths."



Asked on the behaviour of the pitch and how the batters should counter it, Gill remarked, "There wasn't much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The odd ball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit. It's important to play the line of the ball, if it's spinning you don't go with the spin, it's important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn't take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners."



--IANS



nr/akm