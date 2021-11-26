IND v NZ, First Test: Young, Latham give New Zealand strong start (Stumps)

Kanpur, Nov 26 (IANS) Unbeaten half-centuries from Will Young (75 not out) and Tom Latham (50 not out) helped New Zealand reach 129/0 in 57 overs on the second day of the first Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here on Friday.



New Zealand are still trailing by 216 runs after India were all out for 345 in the post-lunch session.



Both the Kiwi openers were nervy in the initial stage of their innings. They survived the opening spells from Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma though there were a few close brushes.



Latham survived an lbw appeal off Sharma in the third over but DRS showed an inside edge onto the pads.



Earlier a 13th five-wicket haul from pacer Tim Southee led New Zealand in bowling out India for 345 in 111.1 overs on Friday.



For India, the silver lining was Shreyas Iyer bringing up his maiden Test hundred, top-scoring with 105 while Ravichandran Ashwin played a counter-attacking knock of 38 at number eight apart from half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill.



Resuming from 258/4, Iyer began where he left off on day one, with two boundaries off Jamieson's first over of the day.



From the other end, Southee began his show of eleven straight overs, breaking the 121-run stand in his second over as Jadeja chopped on to his stumps with no feet movement, departing without adding to his overnight score.



But Iyer was unperturbed, taking another boundary by steering through point off Jamieson.



