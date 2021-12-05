IND v NZ: A delight to watch, says NZ great Hadlee on Ajaz Patel's 10 wickets

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Legendary New Zealand pacer Sir Richard Hadlee on Sunday congratulated left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for becoming just the third bowler after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in cricketing history to pick all 10 wickets in a single Test innings.



The Mumbai-born Patel had achieved the feat on day two of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.



"Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch. A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket. To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed. Good luck to him and the team in the second innings," said Hadlee in statement by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).



The 33-year-old's figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs also surpassed Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler.



Hadlee had taken 9/52 versus Australia back in Brisbane in 1985. In that match, Hadlee finished with 15 wickets as New Zealand won by an innings and 51 runs against Australia.



Patel will be seeking to better those figures as he picked out openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session on day three of the ongoing second Test.



India currently lead New Zealand by 432 runs with eight wickets in hand.



