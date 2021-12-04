IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Siraj strikes after Ajaz's all-10 effort as India take command (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel made history on Saturday to become the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings but India struck back through pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/19) to send back six visitors' batsmen for 38 runs and take an iron-grip on the second and final Test at the Wankhede on Saturday.



Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, playing only his 11th Test, claimed 10/119, joining Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India as the only bowlers to bundle out an entire side single-handely in men's international cricket.



Ajaz's outstanding effort overshadowed a fantastic batting effort by Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who made a brilliant 150 to keep the hosts innings together.



Agarwal, who was 120 overnight, was the only Indian batsman to build on the start and was involved in crucial partnerships of 80 with Shubhan Gill, 80 with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket, 64 with Wriddhiman Saha for the fifth and 67 for the seventh wicket with Axar Patel.



Axar struck a fine 52 off 128 deliveries (5x4, 1x6) as India put up a good total on a pitch on which bowlers are getting enough purchase.



Siraj gave India the breakthrough by sending back Will Young on the first ball of his second over, got New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham to hole out to mid-wicket with a well-directed bouncer and forced Ross Taylor to nick one to Virat Kohli at second slip with one that straightened after pitching on off-stump.



He claimed the first three wickets for India, ending his first spell with 3/19 off four overs.



Spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav claimed a wicket apiece as New Zealand were left shell-shocked by the Indian bowlers who used the conditions well and exploited the visiting batters' weakness with well-directed deliveries.



Brief scores: India 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44, Ajaz Patel 10/119) v New Zealand 38/6 in 16.4 overs (Tom Lathan 10; Mohd Siraj 3/19).



