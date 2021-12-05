IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin claims Latham as NZ reach 13/1 at tea (ld with correction)

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) New Zealand were 13/1 in 4 overs at tea on the third day, still trailing India by 526 runs with nine wickets in hand in the second and Test final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.



R Ashwin trapped New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham for 6 with one that landed on the middle and went straight, catching the batsman plumb infront. Will Young was batting on 7 with the next batter yet to come as the umpires took everyone in for tea.



Earlier, India had declared their second innings for 276 for 7 in 70 overs just before tea on the third day, setting New Zealand a target of 540.



Mayank Agarwal scored 62 and shared a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara while Shubman Gill (47) and Virat Kohli (36) added 82 runs for the third wicket as India went searching for runs. Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 balls as India declared at 276/7.



Ajaz Patel was the best New Zealand bowler on the day as he claimed 4/106 in the second innings for an overall match haul of 14/225 -- the best figures by any bowler against India ever. The previous best was 13/106 by Ian Botham of England at the Wankhede Stadium in 1980.



Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47, Virat Kohli 36, Axar Patel 41 not out; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56) v New Zealand 62 & 13/1 (Latham 6, Ashwin 1-4).



--IANS



bsk/akm