Ind-NZ: Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad

Kanpur, Nov 23 (IANS) Team India batter KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand.



"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.



The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin on November 25 in Kanpur.



India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.



--IANS



cs/akm