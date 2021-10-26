Incumbent Uzbek Prez wins 2nd term with 80.1% votes

Tashkent, Oct 26 (IANS) Uzbekistan's incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second term in office with 80.1 per cent of the votes cast in the October 24 election, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) announced.



As soon as the election commission announced the results live on local TV channels on Monday, Mirziyoyev's party and supporters celebrated the victory, reports Xinhua news agency.



"I cannot find words to describe my gratitude to my dear people for their trust. The fact that over 80 per cent of people came to vote in the election shows our nation is not indifferent to the country's future," the 64-year-old Mirziyoyev said, thanking people for their trust and support.



According to the CEC, the election on Sunday recorded a historic turnout of 80 per cent of the country's eligible voters.



The CEC said that the election was held in accordance with international norms, domestic legislation, and in line with democratic principles, in an open and transparent manner.



Mirziyoyev was nominated by the ruling Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party, and during the election campaign, he promised to continue reforms to launch more industrial projects, provide jobs and raise living standards in the populous Central Asian nation.



Other candidates included Alisher Kadirov from the National Revival Democratic Party, Maksuda Varisova from the People's Democratic Party, Bahrom Abduhalimov from the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, and Narzullo Oblomurodov from the Ecological Party.



