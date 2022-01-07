Increase in sown oilseeds area, marginal decrease in wheat, rice areas

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The total sown area under Rabi crops as on Friday is 652.16 lakh ha against 646.23 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year, thus there is an increase by 5.94 lakh ha as compared to corresponding period of last year in the country.



The decrease in wheat, rice and pulses is compensated by an increase in oilseeds.



Sowing reported under wheat is 333.97 lakh ha against 339.81 lakh ha area of last year i.e. decrease in area coverage by 5.84 lakh ha while for rice, it is 16.44 lakh ha against 18.69 lakh ha area of last year i.e. marginally decrease in area coverage by 2.25 lakh ha, data from the Agriculture Ministry has shown.



The area coverage under pulses is 156.23 lakh ha against 157.75 lakh ha area of last year i.e. a marginal decrease in area coverage by 1.52 lakh ha while area coverage reported under coarse cereals is 46.68 lakh ha against 48.32 lakh ha area of last year i.e. again, a marginally decrease in area coverage by 1.64 lakh ha in the country.



Similarly, area coverage reported under oilseeds is 98.85 lakh ha area against 81.66 lakh ha area of last year, thus a significantly increase in area coverage by 17.19 lakh ha. In oilseeds, significant increased area coverage has been recorded under rapeseed and mustard of 89.71 lakh ha compared to corresponding period of last year's 72.79 lakh ha, thus area coverage increased by 16.92 lakh ha, the data showed.



Overall trend of Rabi crop sowing progress is very good, the statement said. It appears from the records of IMD that major Rabi crops growing states have received recent light winter rainfall which is beneficial for Rabi crops. Most of the states are expected to achieve the targeted area of pulses by January 15 while sowing/ transplanting of rabi rice will be carried out in the southern and eastern Region till the end of January to the first week of February. Besides, the sowing window for wheat is up to the first fortnight of January.



As per a report of the Central Water Commission, as on Thursday, the water storage available in 137 reservoirs in the country is 100.07 per cent of live storage of corresponding period of last year and 119 per cent of storage average of last 10 years.



--IANS

niv/vd







