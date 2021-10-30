Inclusivity key to tribal development

By Sukant Deepak

Raipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Shuttling between the stage where people are worshipping their ancestors on drum beats and dance moves, to holding sessions with some of country's top designers, art curators, civil servants and tourism specialists, she believes that unless everyone divorces the silo approach, little can be achieved when it comes to on-ground development of tribals living anywhere in the country including Chhattisgarh which boasts of a Recorded Forest Area (RFA) of 59,772 sq km.





Yasmin Kidwai, Festival Director of the ongoing National Tribal Dance Festival being held here, who is also the Municipal Councillor from Daryaganj, Delhi's largest MCD constituency says that the festival which debuted two years back, and is held on the state day not only aims to bring tribals, civil servants and domain specialists on one platform but also integrate tribals with each other as they get a chance to meet and spend time with each other.



"With such a large tribal population, it is paramount that they be included in every aspect of development so as to ensure a great road ahead for the state," she tells IANS.



A documentary filmmaker who has to her credit internationally-acclaimed films like 'No Problem! Six Months with Barefoot Grandmamas' and 'Filmisthaan -- The Euphoric State of Bollywood', Kidwai feels that while the state government's multiple steps for tribal development are bound to have an impact, private players too need to pitch in with innovative ideas and professional execution. "It needs to be understood that to make anything sustainable, it is important to win over the trust of tribals, and that can be achieved when they relaise that those coming from outside are not looking after their own interests. It is through festivals like these that we can bring everybody onboard -- discuss plans and their execution."



Stressing that while tourism has opened up in the state, there was a need to encourage eco-friendly and sustainable tourism model, Kidwai adds, "Many states have succeeded in doing that. We all know that now tourists are not just looking for top hotels to stay in, but craving for local experience. This is where home-stays come in. Think about the kind of impact it will have on the local economy."



Talk to her about the fact that parts of the state being in Red Corridor have always impacted tourism here, and she says, "Maoist insurgency has been pushed to a very small part. The place is absolutely safe. In fact, I would like to do something in Bastar, which has abundant natural beauty, thereby introducing tourists to this part of the country. Even here, there are many entrepreneurs from the Bastar region who are getting to meet people who are ready to provide them a platform in the market."



About Sirpur, which also has immense potential considering it is an important Buddhist site, and images of Shiva and Vishnu have also been unearthed during the ongoing evacuations, she feels that a little push can drive much tourism traffic here.



But 'development' can mean different things to different people. Across the country, there have been examples of tribals being forced out of their lands as an excuse for integrating them into the mainstream. "That is true. However, in Chhattisgarh, the forest cover has been increasing steadily. Also, the government realises the importance of taking the tourists to the heartland and not vice-versa for an ornamental display."



And when it comes to politics, this Sociology graduate from Hindu College smiles that she "does not know what politics is". "The definition of politics has always confused me. Frankly, I am just trying to do my job honestly. It is not really not my ambition to reach a particular point."



