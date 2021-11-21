Incessant rains increase vegetable rates in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Incessant rains have increased rates of vegetables in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru where the price of tomato has almost touched Rs 100 per kg.



Due to the rains, vegetables were not arriving in markets in sufficient quantities, which had led to the steep rise in the prices.



The state has been witnessing continuous rains since the last 15 days.



The vegetable crops at farms are inundated and most of have perished.



The tomatoes are being sold between Rs 100 to Rs 110, onion is priced between Rs 40 to Rs 60. Chow chow, bottleguard, radish which used to be available for Rs 15-30 are now being sold at Rs 30 to Rs 60.



Potato is sold for Rs 30 to Rs 50. If the rains continue, tomato prices will touch Rs 150, according to traders.



Beans are priced at Rs 72, brinjal white at Rs 99, capsicum Rs 130 and peas Rs 220 per kg, leaving the common man gasping.



Meanwhile, farmers who could manage to reap vegetables especially, tomatoes, have hit a jackpot.



A 15 kg box of tomatoes is fetching Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.



