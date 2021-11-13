Inauguration of Rajasthan Pavilion at Dubai Expo today

Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) The Rajasthan Pavilion will be inaugurated inside the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Saturday.



A delegation of Rajasthan Government, represented by state Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and Minister of State for Industries Arjun Singh Bamnia, is participating in the expo to attract investments in the state.



Senior officers of various departments including Industries and Commerce Department will also participate in the programme, which will continue till November 18.



Industries and Commerce Commissioner Archana Singh said that Rajasthan is emerging as a 'better investment destination'. Investors will be made aware of the investment possibilities in Rajasthan at the Dubai Expo.



Also, invites will also be made for the Invest Rajasthan, to be held on 24th and 25th January, 2022. Apart from this, a road show will also be organized in Dubai on November 15.



She said that special attention is being given to sectors like Agro & Agro Processing, EV, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, ESDM, Tourism, Medical & Health, Mines, Minerals & Ceramics, Renewable Energy, Textiles in Rajasthan.



"Considering the future requirements, there is huge potential for investment in these sectors," she said adding, "Discussions will be held with industry representatives and leading investors till November 18 at Dubai Expo and MoU will also be signed with investors who wish to invest in Rajasthan."



"Investment opportunities in DMIC, Gas Grid Pipeline, Refinery and Fintech Park will be discussed with industrialists from other countries as well as representatives of Dubai Chamber of Commerce who will be visiting the expo," said Singh.



--IANS

arc/shs







