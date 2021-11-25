In The Saddle: Wamiqa Gabbi talks about new found passion for horse-riding

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work in films like 'Ishq Haazir', 'Nikka Zaildar 2', 'Godha' and '9', has recently taken to horse-riding and seems to be absolutely in love with the sport.



The actress has always been an ardent supporter of outdoor activities and she feels that horse-riding is the quickest way to stay fit and gain body strength.



Wamiqa describes the sport as a liberating experience as she says, "Horses are such creatures of beauty! There is an immediate sense of freedom as soon as one is on horseback. I mean, we actors lead such fast paced lives so unwinding is equally important for us."



Talking about how it helps in mindfulness, the actress says, "Horse-riding is my much needed relaxant. This aside, it is a great way to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. I am burning calories, toning my muscles while having a superb time as well. I am loving this new found passion and I am encouraging anyone who is willing is listen to take it up as well."



The actress has earlier also learnt sword fighting, now with horse-riding coming as a follow through, Waqima seems to be adding new skills up her alley.



--IANS

