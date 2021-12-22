In death also, Congress lawmaker P.T. Thomas charts own course

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (IANS) In a public career spanning five decades, Congress' Kerala legislator P.T. Thomas was known for always standing his ground and not afraid to speak his mind, and in his death also, he chose to tread a different path.



In his last wishes, Thomas, according to Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan, wanted that no one should place a wreath on his body.



"Then he wished to have a cremation and not the traditional Christian burial. He also wanted to play song 'Chandrakalabham' (sung by K.J.Yesudas in the 1975 film 'Kottaaram Vilkkaanundu' when his last rites were being carried out. Then he wanted a part of the ashes to be dispersed in the graveyard of his mother who is interned at his local parish at Idukki district. We will ensure that all of his last wishes are taken care of and will do it with the help of his family," said Satheesan, who is taking the lead for the funeral.



He said Thomas's body will be taken from CMC Vellore and brought by road to his home town in Idukki on Wednesday night.



"Tomorrow (Thursday) early morning, it will be brought to his home in Ernakulam, and then to the Town Hall where Rahul Gandhi will be paying his last respects. Following which it will be kept at a hall in his constituency and by evening, it will be taken to the state-run crematorium," added Satheesan.



The 71-year-old Thomas was a four-time legislator and represented Idukki Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-14 and since 2016, has been representing Thrikakara Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district.



A heart patient, he was recently diagnosed of cancer and was undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore where he breathed his last at 10.15 a.m. on Wednesday.



A no-nonsense leader, Thomas, had no qualms in fighting for what he felt was right all through his political career and in the most recent Assembly session, he took on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan boldly on various issues. There were times when the two even exchanged words on the floor of the Assembly.



Following its debacle in the April 2 Assembly polls, the battered Congress decided to bring in new faces and even though being a legislator, he was made a Working President of the newly-constituted State Congress Committee.



Condolences have started to pour in and Vijayan said a brilliant parliamentarian and one who believed in what he took up has passed away and it is a huge loss.



Thomas is survived by his wife and two sons.



--IANS

sg/shb/



