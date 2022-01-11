In a first, India allows US pork import

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) For the first time, India will allow the import of pork from the US, a decision taken at the US-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi last November.



US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the government of India has agreed to allow the import of American pork and pork products, removing a longstanding barrier in agricultural trade.



Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Tai said that she and Vilsack "are very happy with India's agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time. This is great news for our producers as we continue to strengthen our trade relationship with India.



"Thank you (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs) Piyush Goyal for facilitating this important development."



In a statement, Secretary Vilsack said: "This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for US pork to India - and it signals positive movement in US-India trade relations.



"We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the US pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible."



In 2020, the US was the world's third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion.



In fiscal year 2021, the US exported more than $1.6 billion of agricultural products to India.



