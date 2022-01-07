Imran proven a thief and liar, must resign: Pak Oppn

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, on Friday demanded legal action and "daily court proceedings" against Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report of the election commission's scrutiny committee said that PTI hid millions of rupees worth of funds, Geo News reported.



The Opposition leader said that under the Constitution of Pakistan and its laws, "no thief can be a Prime Minister".



"Imran Niazi, who has been proven a thief and a liar under the law, must resign," said Sharif, who is the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N).



"A person who hides facts, steals, and lies, cannot hold constitutional, governmental or political office," he said in a statement shared by PML-N on Twitter.



After the report came to the fore in the media on Tuesday, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that it is in the clear and has not hidden anything from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



In his statement, Sharif asked "if the law can apply to a popular leader like Nawaz Sharif, why not Imran Niazi?"



"If a Panama Paper JIT can be formed against Nawaz Sharif, and can be overseen by the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, then why can this not be done for Imran Niazi," he asked.



Sharif said that the Constitution, law and political code of conduct dictates that Imran Khan steps down from office.



"The ECP's scrutiny committee has said that Imran Niazi is neither honest, nor trustworthy," he added.



The PML-N President demanded that a probe be initiated against Imran Khan and his case be heard on a daily basis, like against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



He said equal treatment under the Constitution and law is a fundamental tenet of Pakistan's laws and one that must be fulfilled.



"The ECP's scrutiny committee has charged Imran Niazi and his party under the law," he said, the report added.



--IANS

