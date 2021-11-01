Imran Khan would have been better suited to a job in PCB, Sindh CM reacts

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Pakistan's Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah believes Prime Minister Imran Khan would have been better suited to a job at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) instead of serving as the country's premier, Geo News reported.



Talking to the media in Islamabad, the Sindh CM criticised the ruling government, saying that everyone knows how the PTI won the elections. "Now the people of PTI will forfeit their guarantees in the elections because the tide has now turned," he said confidently.



Commenting on how the PTI government handled the chaos in the country as a result of protests by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the CM said that precious lives were lost due to the incompetence of the government on the issue of TLP.



The PTI government does things it can't spit out or digest, CM Shah said, calling for all stakeholders to sit down and think about what is in the country's interest.



Expressing hope that the Pakistan cricket team will win the ongoing T20 World Cup, the CM said that he has heard that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan team is playing well because of him [Imran Khan]. "I had said earlier [too], that it is better for PM Imran Khan to work in the Pakistan Cricket Board," CM Shah said sarcastically, the report said.



