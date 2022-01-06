Imran Khan must resign over illegal foreign funding: Maryam Nawaz

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his office immediately following the "damning" report of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and also asked the concerned institutions to take action as per the law, Express Tribune reported.



"Imran Khan should resign forthwith for his deliberate lies, concealing of facts and illegal foreign funding," Maryam said while addressing a presser in Lahore on Thursday.



"He [Premier Imran Khan] is responsible for concealment, misdeclaration and misstatement, and so, action should be taken against him and his party. The ball is now in the court of the institutions tasked with ensuring rule of law and people are hoping for them to take action, just as they did in the case of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



"The PTI declared only 4 of its 18 active accounts out of a total of 26 accounts. This isn't just about lying, but they also made their fullest efforts to sabotage the ECP probe," she said, as per the report said.



Maryam added: "At first, they tried to pressurise the ECP then they resorted to hurling threats to prevent it from making the report public. When this wasn't enough, they challenged its jurisdiction and used delaying tactics for the next seven years."



The PML-N stalwart further said that the ruling PTI took funding in the name of the party's employees from the US, Middle East, Australia, Canada and England, while some of the companies were based in Australia and Canada, the report said.



"The PTI submitted false and fabricated certificates to the ECP," she said, adding that Imran Khan was the principal signatory of the foreign funding and it was all authorised by him as well as by then PTI leader Arif Alvi.



According to her, "The PTI simply failed to justify where it got the foreign funding from and where it spent it."



--IANS

san/arm