Imran Khan govt most corrupt in Pakistan's history: Maryam Nawaz

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Pakistan Opposition politicians have called the corruption index report "a charge sheet against PM Imran Khan" and calling upon him to resign, Dawn reported.



Leader of the Opposition in the Pak National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI govt "has broken all records of corruption in the last 20 years. Among the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has unfortunately been ranked as the 5th most corrupt country."



He tweeted that under his brother Nawaz's rule, corruption had decreased despite massive development projects being undertaken. This, Sharif said, was down to "transparency, good governance and legal reforms", adding that corruption was rampant under Imran Khan even though he had not carried out any major development works.



PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz declared the Imran Khan government "the most corrupt government in Pakistans history", claiming that every sector had witnessed a decline during his reign.



Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz said that Imran Khan's anti-corruption slogans were merely a front for targeting the opposition after coming to power, while the party's information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the premier to address the nation and answer their questions over the latest TI report.



Zulfiqar Ali Bader, spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the publication of this report, there was no justification for Imran Khan to remain in government.



"Imran Khan came to power with the slogan of ending corruption but now, with corruption increasing, he should go home," he said.



