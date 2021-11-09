Imran faces unrest in Pakistan over record inflation

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) An economic meltdown is putting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan under immense pressure and leading to the threat of unrest as record inflation -- the fourth highest in the world -- is pushing the price of sugar higher than petrol, The Guardian reported.



Before coming to power, Khan had vowed to root out corruption and lift people out of poverty as he promised a new and prosperous Pakistan with the creation of 10 million jobs. Instead, after a visit to Saudi Arabia last month, he announced $3 billion in financial support from Riyadh.



In an address to the nation last week, Khan had blamed the opposition for past mistakes and inflation in the international market for the miseries of the people in Pakistan. He also announced a 120 billion rupee relief package providing subsidies on essential food items, the report said.



Khurram Hussain, an economic analyst, said it is not enough.



"The package is a drop in the ocean and will do little to help the mass of ordinary people. The pressure on Imran Khan will continue to mount because we have seen further price hikes, such as thsat of fuel and sugar, after the announcement of the package," Hussain said.



He said inflation is imposing a crushing burden on ordinary people because it comes at a time of high unemployment and stagnant wages. Prices of some essential items, such as fuel and electricity, are unprecedentedly high, the report added.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance, has announced a campaign against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the inflation rates the country is witnessing. A long march against inflation has also been announced as part of the campaign from Lahore to Islamabad.



According to PDM, ordinary people of the country will struggle to afford basic necessities if prices do not come down, The Guardian reported.



