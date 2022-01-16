Impersonator appearing in Delhi courts exam held

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) A man, appearing in place of an original candidate during a written examination for recruitment to group C category posts in Delhi courts last year, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Sumit, a resident of Kaithal, was arrested on Saturday.



According to the police, the written examination was held in two shifts at various centres in Delhi on February 28, 2021.



"A tip-off was received on that day at the Crime Branch that unfair means were being used during the exam and subsequently a raid was conducted at the exam centre at Mount Abu School, Sector 18, Rohini Delhi," Additional Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said.



During the checking, 11 candidates were found using Bluetooth devices and hearing aids and a case under sections 419, 420, 120B, 419, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.



The police made the 18th arrest in the case by arresting Sumit.



"He had appeared in the exam in place of a candidate named Sonu, but had run away from the venue after the police team arrived," the official said.



During interrogation, the accused Sumit revealed that as he was an intelligent student, he, along with his friend Pankaj Dhull, started taking money to sit in exams in place of original candidates. They became part of a larger gang that was involved in organised cheating and leakage of exam question papers.



It was further revealed that the gang also used Bluetooth devices and hearing aids as unfair means to crack exams. The main gang members identified so far are Sumit, Manjeet, Gurmel and Sandeep Kohli of Haryana, the official said.



According to police, on February 28, 2021 -- the day of examination, the entire gang was involved in using unfair means. They had taken amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the candidates. Gurmel was caught at the spot while Sumit had managed to slip away.



The police said the main accused Manjeet and Kohli are still absconding. "Further investigation in the case is in progress," the police added.



--IANS

uj/vd







