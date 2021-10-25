IMD predicts partly cloudy day for Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy Monday for Delhi-NCR, with the maximum temperature resting at 31 degrees Celsius and minimum at 18 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature recorded in the past 24 hrs stood at 31.5 degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 5.30. p.m. on Sunday was 57 per cent.



Due to the heavy rain Sunday night, the temperature has dipped and Air Quality Index (AQI) improved at 135 (moderate), System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality monitoring and forecasting system under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, data showed.



However, the next five days are going to be mainly clear and sunny.



The levels of both PM2.5 and PM 10 pollutants are satisfactory at 48 and 90, respectively.



SAFAR's trending summary for October 24 read: In presence of local dry weather and southwesterly wind local dust emission will enhance PM10.



Additional dust input from desert areas via transport is very likely. Stubble burning effective fire count as per SAFAR model is 735 and its share in PM2.5 is 2per cent.



Impact of fire emission will be low as wind is mainly from south-westerly. With change in wind direction from south-westerly to north-westerly, AQI may degrade. Due to scattered rainfall AQI will improve slightly over next 24 hours and then again degrade to moderate.



--IANS

