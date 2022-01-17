IMD predicts moderate rain over coastal areas of TN

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu will receive moderate rain till Wednesday.



Chennai and the adjoining districts received moderate to heavy rain on Monday, while heavy also lashed several coastal areas.



IMD officials said that one or two places in Tiruvallur district would also receive heavy rain.



Chennai recorded a dip in the mercury following the downpour in many parts of the city with the minimum temperature dipping to 22.7 degrees Celsius, much below the average of 29.3 degrees.



S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said that moderate rains may continue over a few places in the north coastal region and Puducherry.



He also said that interior areas of the state will also experience moderate rains on Tuesday.



The convergence of strong easterlies at the lower level and westerly winds at the upper level of the atmosphere triggered the rain over the state, the statement said.



The North-East monsoon has still not withdrawn from the state and the IMD officials said that the spillover till January was not uncommon.



--IANS

