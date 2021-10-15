IMD predicts clear sky in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'mainly clear sky' in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 18.6 degrees Celsius.



As per the morning update, a temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 68 per cent. The wind was blowing in the southern direction at a speed of 7.5 km per hour.



The city observed sunrise at 6.22 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.52 p.m.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch departure from normal, and the minimum was at 18.6 degrees Celsius.



System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 190 for PM10 and 77 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was also under the moderate category.



Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. As per the latest update at 9.31 a.m., the other pollutants Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 197, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.



--IANS

uj/ksk/







