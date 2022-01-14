IMD, POSOCO launch report on use of prior weather information

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and national grid operator Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) on Friday jointly launched a report which lists out the advantages of prior weather information for reliable, secure and economic operation of the power system.



The report 'Use of weather information for secure, reliable and economic operation of the Indian grid', which brings out the fact that the energy sector is among the most pivotal spheres of human activity which is highly dependent on weather conditions, was released by the Union Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday during the IMD's 147th Foundation Day function.



A dedicated weather portal for the power sector has been developed jointly by POSOCO and IMD and contains information related to weather forecast, real time weather scenario and past data of various locations across the country.



"The partnership forged between the IMD and the POSOCO has come a long way and cemented through various initiatives like workshops, development of a weather portal providing a variety of information on weather and publication of reference documents. All these initiatives have proved useful for system operators and have enabled smoother power system operation," POSOCO Chairman and Managing Director, K.V.S. Baba said.



He said with high penetration of renewable energy resources, which are also highly dependent on weather, the challenges for system operators would further increase, and the "availability of weather information and development of new tools would be required to meet the challenges posed by the intermittent and variable generation".



IMD Director General of Meteorology, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that IMD has partnered with POSOCO and equipped the system operators across the country with accurate weather forecasts, and real time weather information which enabled better power system operation of the country, and the two will further expand the cooperation for emerging needs of this vital sector of national economy.



