Imam held for raping 8-yr-old girl in UP district

Mainpuri (UP), Jan 27 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the Imam of a mosque in Mainpuri district.



After committing the crime, the accused made the victim swear by the Quran that she would not tell anyone about it.



When the girl reached home, profusely bleeding, her family members came to know of the incident and lodged a case with the police.



The police arrested the Imam on Wednesday night and sent the girl for treatment and medical examination.



The Incident took place in a village in Kisni police circle of Mainpuri.



Jamal Ahmed, 52, has been in charge of the mosque since the past ten years and also teaches children here. The girl used to go to the mosque to study.



She used to return home by 4 p.m but on Wednesday, she reached home late crying. Her clothes were stained with blood and when her mother asked her, she narrated her ordeal.



--IANS

amita/shb/