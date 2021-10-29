IMAC launches projects to generate over 12K jobs: Centre

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Seven projects launched by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) on Friday will leverage private investment of Rs 163.722 crore and are expected to generate employment to 12,400 persons and benefit to 28,000 farmers, a statement issued by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said.



IMAC approved seven proposals with a total project cost of Rs 216.489 crore including grants-in-aid of Rs 52.767 crore in the States/UTs of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



The scheme for the creation of infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) has been approved on May 3, 2017, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to incentivise the setting up of agro-processing clusters in the country.



"This scheme aims at developing modern infrastructure to encourage entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on a cluster approach. These clusters will help reduce the wastage of the surplus produce and add value to the horticultural or agricultural produce which will result in the increase of income of the farmers and create employment at the local level," the statement added.



The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Ministry of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras through a video-conferencing to consider the proposals received under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).



Minister of State for Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel along with senior officials of the Ministry and promoters of projects were also present in the meeting.



--IANS

rdk/skp/