I'm single by choice, says Piya Valecha

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame Piya Valecha says that she is single not by chance, but by choice.



"I am single not by chance, but by choice. Marriage is not a plan for me as of now. I will think of it in future once I find someone eligible for me. But for now, my work is my topmost priority," she says.



The actress, who previously featured in shows like 'Maddam Sir - Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai', says she learnt to deal with challenging situations in 2021.



"The year 2021 was full of ups and downs for me. But I learnt to deal with challenging situations and stay focused... Keeping myself all positive and motivated," she says.



"I learnt to take all the work opportunities and make them best for me," she adds.



