'I'm jealous', Jr NTR tells Mahesh Babu on 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Gemini TV premiered the special episode of 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu', featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu as the guest on the quiz show hosted by 'RRR' Jr NTR.



This is the first time that Mahesh Babu has appeared on a game show.



Mahesh Babu, who won Rs 25 lakh by answering the questions on the quiz show, conveyed that he wanted to utilise the money for charity work he has been doing. As the show went on, the duo was seen having conversations about their movies, work, music, and many other interesting topics.



Jr NTR asked Mahesh about his daughter Sitara, to which Mahesh answered, "We share different bonds in every other phase. From 1-3 years, it is a different kind of bond, then from 3-5, it is different. Each passing year, the kind of relationship keeps changing. A father needs upgradation, each time."



To this, Jr NTR said, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child."



Mahesh, spontaneously said, "You can have one," to which everyone on the set burst out laughing. "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy," Mahesh said, to which Jr NTR agrees, still pointing that he always wanted to have a daughter.



There were moments where the duo also spoke about their upcoming movies, and Jr NTR tried his best to make Mahesh Babu reveal things related to his upcoming movie with S.S. Rajamouli.



With this special episode, the first season of game show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu' comes to an end.



