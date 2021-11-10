Illegal gun, ammunition found in UP's Fatehgarh jail

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 (IANS) The police have seized a country-made pistol, along with some live cartridges, during a search operation inside the Fatehgarh central jail.



This comes three days after riots broke out inside the Fatehgarh jail.



Jail officials, however, remained tight-lipped about the recovery and refused to comment.



The recovery of illegal arms is significant since the post-mortem report of an undertrial prisoner, Shivam Thakur, 26, stated that he had died due to a 'gunshot injury.



Superintendent of Police of Fatehgarh, Ashok Kumar Meena, confirmed the seizure of at least one country-made pistol and said that it was found inside the main boundary of the jail. He added that efforts were on to find out how it reached there.



Director General (prison), Anand Kumar, said that as a corrective measure, concertina wires (a type of barbed wire that can be shaped in coils) are to be installed in the jail, as many prisoners had climbed on the terrace on the day of the riots.



Other steps will be taken after the probe team submits its report.



On Tuesday, a joint initial report prepared by the Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range), Prashant Kumar, and divisional commissioner of Kanpur, Raj Shekhar, was submitted to the government in connection with the riots and arson inside the jail.



Meanwhile, contrary to the claims of the Fatehgarh police that a convicted prisoner, Sandeep Yadav, whose death sparked the violence on Sunday, had died due to dengue, medical authorities at the University of Medical Sciences, Sefai, where he was admitted, have said that he had tested negative for the disease.



Dr Adesh Kumar, medical superintendent of the university, said that Yadav's report for dengue was "negative".



He said that the patient's medical diagnosis was "acute febrile encephalopathy with sepsis" (infection) and "severe thrombocytopenia" (low blood platelet count) with septic shock (a serious condition that occurs when a body-wide infection leads to dangerously low blood pressure levels).



--IANS

amita/dpb