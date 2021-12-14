Illegal conversion issued raised in RS

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday raised the issue of illegal conversion in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a stringent law to curb the conversion of Dalits and tribals in the country.



Alleging that the poor are lured into conversion, he pointed out that the Hindus in Haryana's Nuh district were being forcefully converted.



The issue has taken a centre stage in Karnataka where the government has decided to bring in an anti-conversion law in this Assembly session. As per provision, the religious conversions will also have a registration process.



As per proposed law in the state, religious conversions will be registered just like marriages.



