'Illegal 2' actors on intensifying struggle of lead characters

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) As the second season of courtroom drama 'Illegal' is releasing on November 25, actors Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi share how their characters take a cue from the first season.



Neha who is playing Niharika and dealing with a battle with her mentor Janardhan Jaitley, said, "Portraying Niharika Singh on screen has been a challenging and enjoyable journey for me. She is unafraid to voice her opinions against wrongdoing and ready to take on even the most powerful forces in her fight against injustice. 'Illegal 2' sees her juggle between personal and professional conflicts while striving to bring out the truth."



Piyush who is playing Janardhan said, "The sheer love and appreciation of the first season of 'Illegal' inspired us to take the storyline forward and present a fiercer showdown between Niharika Singh and Janardhan Jaitley. The plot for Season 2 is centered around a battle to outsmart the other with circumstances essayed around law, power and justice."



"The intrusive showdown between Neha and Piyush's characters in season two of 'Illegal' makes it a must-watch. My character Akshay Jaitley will face a moral dilemma as new situations arise which will see him questioning himself about the real definition of the term 'Illegal'," shared Akshay.



Helmed by Ashwini Chaudhry and produced by Juggernaut Productions, 'Illegal' Season 2' will be streaming on Voot Select.



--IANS

