Ilaiyaraaja's 'Music School' set to roll with muhurat puja on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja's musical film 'Music School', directed and written by Papa Rao Biyyala, is all set to roll with a muhurat puja timed on Dussehra.



Rehearsals begin with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray.



Talking about the film, Papa Rao Biyyala said, "Writing the screenplay has been a happy journey for me and it feels great to watch the script being channeled into music and visuals. As a cinephile, I've been fascinated by Broadway musicals and I think a storyline becomes stronger with music and dance choreography that propels the narrative. I'm honoured and reassured to have the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja compose its music."



The film features Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran and Shaan (as singer and actor).



The shoot of the musical will kick off on November 15 in Goa. Dedicated to bring out authenticity, the film's production team kicks off a 30-day rehearsal for 12 songs with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray and his associate Paul Saunders in Hyderabad.



'Music School' is a 12-song musical about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for arts or sports. Envisaged to drive home the impact of arts in the lives of pupils, the film also features three songs from the Hollywood classic 'The Sound of Music' situationally.



--IANS

aru/kr