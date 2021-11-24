Ilaiyaraaja sends 'get well soon' message to Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) One of India's greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja on Wednesday sent a 'get well soon' message to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja, who very rarely tweets, wrote in Tamil, "Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram." (You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!)



Meanwhile, the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, where Kamal is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, on Wednesday said that the actor's condition was stable.



In a statement, the hospital said, "Sri Kamal Haasan has been undergoing treatment for Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable."



