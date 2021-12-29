Ilaiyaraaja releases album by Carnatic icon M.S. Subbulakshmi's great granddaughters

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) One of India's greatest music directors, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, on Wednesday released 'Sri Venkatesa Suprabatham', a devotional album with songs by S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya, the great granddaughters of Carnatic music legend M.S. Subbulakshmi.



Speaking on the occasion, Ilaiyaraja said, "The great granddaughters of MS amma, who had reached the pinnacle of the music world, have sung 'Venkatesa Suprabatham', a song sung by her. Rajesh has scored music and added beauty to it.



"When M S amma used to sing, her fans, who were spead all across the world, rated her high and praised her. I see the attempt by her granddaughters to sing and take this to those from this generation as a noble attempt to take music to future generations. What is the use of music if you don't give it to future generations and take it with you? I congratulate and wish the descendents of MS amma who are doing the job of taking music to future generations wonderfully well and pray to God that they rise to greater heights."



Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who also spoke on the occasion, said, "There can be no one who does not know the wonderful, 'Sri Venketasa Suprabatham' sung by MS amma. I am extremely happy that my friend and brother Rajesh has rearranged such a legendary Suprabatham. Both S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya have sung beautifully. As Isaignani Ilaiyaraja said, I believe this new version will be one of the ways to take Suprabhatham to the coming generations. I am happy to be a part of this beautiful event. I pray that this album, which has been released with the blessings of Raja sir, goes on to become a big success. Likewise, the blessings of our guru, Mandolin Srinivasan, will always be there upon us."



S. Aishwarya said, "Today is a very special day. We are delighted that Isaignani Ilaiyaraja released the Venkatesa Suprabatham that my sister and I have sung. Mandolin Rajesh has scored the music for this 'Venkatesa Suprabhatham'. We wish this reaches as many people as possible."



Carnatic music icon Subbulakshmi's 'Sri Venkatesa Suprabatham', a morning prayer to wake up Lord Venkateshwara, was released in the year 1963. Apart from playing her immensely popular devotional prayer at the temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam also appointed her as its 'Aasthana Vidhwan' in 1975.



