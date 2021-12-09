IKEA to open its first City Store in India at Worli, Mumbai

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANSlife) IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world's leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open its doors to the first City Store at Worli, Mumbai, Thursday onwards. The store will remain open every day from 10.30 a.m.-9.30 p.m.





Through the Worli City Store, IKEA will be reaching even more closer to the many people of Mumbai. The city store format allows IKEA to open smaller stores within smaller spaces available within an urban space and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the IKEA offer. Customers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range (8000-9000 products) facilitated by a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience. It will offer well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional and sustainable home furnishing products along with ideas and inspirations for every home in Mumbai.



The store promises everything for your home to help you do more with every space in the house. From the 8000-9000 products available at the Worli City Store, over 2,200 products will be available for direct take away and the rest will be home delivered. IKEA coworkers as well as various digital tools will support customers with placing orders for larger items that aren't available for takeaway. The store will host three room sets and inspirations focused on small space living, space saving hacks and other needs of the home.



Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India said: "Today marks a major milestone as we add a new customer meeting point in Mumbai, our first omnichannel market for IKEA in India. The many people can now visit our IKEA Worli City Store, our Navi Mumbai store, shop online or buy their favorite and affordable products at the store, online or through our Click & Collect services. This omnichannel store format enables us to make home furnishing even more accessible. We remain invested and committed to India and stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. We are happy to bring our passion and knowledge for home furnishing together with our beautiful and affordable range, to the people of Maharashtra and beyond and want to contribute positively to today's extraordinary times where home has emerged as the most important place. We are excited to meet customers at our store and learn even more about how together we can create a home furnishing movement."



Dawid Galka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli, India, said: "We want to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. As the needs of the homes continue to become more important, the IKEA Worli City Store plays an important part to meet more of Mumbai, in places they stay, travel and work. The IKEA City Stores are iconic and will continue to remain important places where our customers meet our home furnishing offer, get inspired, get ideas on organising their homes and find select products they can take home the same day."



Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, said: "Maharashtra has been one of the top preferred investment destinations in the country and the government plays an integral role in enabling 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state. IKEA Worli City Store will attract and create many jobs and skilling opportunities to create a positive impact at many levels, plus pave the way for more companies to accelerate their investment plans in the state. The IKEA Worli City Store will become a landmark in the city as it is a big progressive step towards boosting the local economy and serving the home furnishing needs of Mumbaikars and Maharashtra."



