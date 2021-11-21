IIT to preserve yoga, classical music, Sanskrit, traditional medicine

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) State-of-the-art Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Indian Center for Knowledge Systems (CIKS) were inaugurated on Sunday at IIT, Guwahati.



At the Nano technology centre, research will be carried out in the areas of nano-bio-materials, Micro-Nano Electronics and Energy.



The CNT aims at meeting future challenges and augmenting academic partnerships with industry in Nanotechnology.



The major funding for the Centre, which included Rs 37 crore for the building, apart from equipment, was obtained from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Union Government.



It will host 25 advanced laboratories that will focus on advancements in multi-disciplinary, scientific and translational research and is equipped with a Class-100 clean room facilities integrated with state-of-the-art fabrication, characterisation and testing laboratories.



The CNT presently hosts two Centres-for-Excellence sponsored by (MeitY) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with an Incubator BioNEST sponsored by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology, Central Government.



CNT is thus a good example of synergy among various ministries of the Central Government.



The key outcomes expected from the Centre for Nanotechnology include nano-enabled healthcare, energy harvesting, and LED prototypes, devices and technologies, start-ups/incubation ecosystem, high-end R&D outputs, capacity building of highly skilled manpower in the area of nanofabrication and nanoelectronics, among others.



The CIKS will focus on preserving, documenting and sustaining the knowledge that is unique to India. The top priorities include Indian classical music, Yoga, Sanskrit, traditional medicines, temple architecture, ceramic tradition and special agricultural practices of North-East India, herbal plants of north-east as health food and metal work of Assam.



Scholars from diverse backgrounds will be encouraged to participate in the new CIKS's interdisciplinary research and education programs, enabling them to evolve practices and technologies in varied areas for sustainable growth and development.



Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited IIT Guwahati and inaugurated the state-of-the-art CNT and CIKS as well as two hostels at the Institute.



He also released a book on NEP 2020 implementation at the institute.



Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan congratulated IIT Guwahati for achieving excellent rankings in various international and national ranking systems and appreciated the efforts of IIT Guwahati for creating an ecosystem for research and education as well as focusing on overall development of the northeastern region.



He also said that IIT Guwahati has to play an important role in areas like, disaster management, biodiversity-based research, green energy development, strengthening knowledge-based economy and driving entrepreneurship among the students.



The Minister also called upon the students and faculty associated with the institute to synergise technology and knowledge to create a vibrant ecosystem of solution-centric innovation.



In this era of interconnected world, the centre for nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati will host a number of CoEs, incubators and state-of-the-art research laboratories for advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education in the areas of healthcare, nano-bio-materials, micro/nano electronics, and energy, Pradhan said.



He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his convocation speech in 2020 had suggested IIT Guwahati to set up a Centre for Indian Knowledge System.



He expressed his happiness that the same has been established in quick time for preserving, documenting and sharing ancient and traditional Indian knowledge.



Pradhan said that Srimant Sankardev was a great scholar who gave new thought and shape to civilisation and humanity.



The glorious Ahom culture, the mighty Brahmaputra, the blessed land of Ma Kamakhya and greats like Lachit Borphukan should serve as an inspiration for students at IIT Guwahati, he added.



"During the COVID-19, innovation and technology aided us with PPT kits, helped us with development and production of vaccine and represented the resilience of this country. Institutes like IIT Guwahati have to play an important role in leveraging innovation for societal good," he noted.



Pradhan said that during the COP26, Modi outlined the 'Panchamrit vision' to fight climate change.



"Our north eastern states can become the hub of green energy development with IIT Guwahati playing an important role," he added.



Congratulating IIT Guwahati, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the Institute should focus on entrepreneurship and produce job creators and not only job seekers.



Institutes like IIT Guwahati should also focus on developing new agricultural technologies to help double farmers' income, he suggetsed.



Pegu further requested IIT Guwahati to mentor other educational institutions in the region and also develop modules for training of teachers.



MP Queen Oja expressed her happiness for getting such advanced research facilities in northeast and expected IIT Guwahati to contribute in the overall development of the region.



Constructed at a cost of Rs 132 crore, the new Disang hostel adds another 1,000 rooms to the existing hostel capacity of IIT Guwahati. Dikhow hostel is the first hostel in the campus specifically for the accommodation of project staff.



