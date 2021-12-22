IIT-Ropar sees highest salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum

Ropar, Dec 22 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar in Punjab this year managed to place 100 of its students in the industry with the highest cost to company (CTC) salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum, a big hike from last year's Rs 18 lakh per annum.



In the placement drive of 2020, IIT Ropar had achieved 100 per cent placements for undergraduate and postgraduate batches. At that time, the highest CTC was Rs 18 lakh per annum, whereas the median salary stood at Rs 12 lakh per annum.



IIT Ropar is known for its flagship programme of Computer and Science Engineering in the B.Tech stream.



Some of the major recruiters last year included Google, Amazon, Ericsson, Deloitte and Microsoft.



